Family of bullied Alberta teen calls for swifter action from school division

A Nanton family is speaking out after their teenage daughter was allegedly bullied and chased in an incident that led to six young people being charged.

The family says in future, they want officials with the Livingstone Range School division to act faster to address bullying concerns.

CTV News cannot reveal the identity of the 13-year-old victim who alleges prolonged bullying, nor the family members involved, under protections from the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

"(The bullies are) calling me names, they're following me around its like stalkers. They don't leave you alone they are always behind you, they are on your heels. You can't get a free space. I can't leave my house without being worried they are behind me," said the girl.

Her mother is beyond frustrated.

"Our school divisions, at the very least, it is incumbent upon them to be providing and maintaining safe spaces for our children. That has not been our experience here," she said.

ESCALATING BEHAVIOUR

One of the initial bullying incidents happened last summer with racist and body-shaming graffiti painted under a bridge over Mosquito Creek, targeting one youth.

That's when the family says police and school officials at JT Foster High School were notified about the behaviour of a group of youths at the school.

They say the psychological and emotional torment continued at school, including a time when the young complainant was shoved into the lockers.

"This is documented escalating behaviour and we as communities need to stand up and speak up," the mother said.

One day the bullying followed the victim home.

"My child was not safe at school that day," said her mother.

On May 31, Nanton and Claresholm RCMP were called to a home for multiple complaints that a large group were chasing the victim through the neighbourhood between the high school and the home.

Six teens now face multiple charges; six of them are charged with intimidation, three charged with mischief, and one teen has been charged with uttering threats.

Five are 14-year-old girls, the other is a 15 year-old boy.

MULTIPLE WARNINGS

"The investigation revealed a long history of inappropriate behaviour involving most or all of the persons charged," said Claresholm RCMP Acting Cpl. Tom Nairn in a news release.

"It is unfortunate that multiple past warnings were ignored and that the issue elevated to this level."

RCMP say bullying and related criminal offences is taken seriously.

Another family has also filed a police report citing similar bullying concerns.

They too have concerns over a lack of support.

"When I was in school I didn't really feel like I had anyone to talk to," said the 14-year-old teen girl.

This youth's mother says school officials should be intervening sooner.

"Enough is enough. The school really, really, really needs to step up and something needs to change," she said.

SCHOOL RESPONSE

The Livingstone Range School Division sent CTV News a statement, yet declined to do an interview.

"We take all reports of bullying very seriously and act on information we receive,” said Superintendent of Schools Darryl Seguin in the statement.

"When the school division becomes aware that students have been put at risk we use the Comprehensive Student Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG).

"In such cases, CSTAG guides the Division’s investigations and recommendations for disciplinary action, resources, and/or supports for all involved."

“As a school division, we want our students to feel and be safe in our schools,” said Board of Trustees Chair Lacey Poytress.

"Each student and staff member has the right to learn and work in an inclusive environment free from bullying, discrimination, harassment, and violence."

As for school action, the school division says the students involved in this incident are not in school at this time, adding its common for students to not be in attendance during a safety evaluation process.

Consequences for misbehaviour are not being shared publicly, but the school division is consulting with RCMP "to further determine the appropriate disciplinary action."

The six youths charged have been released and are due to appear in a Fort Macleod court on July 15.