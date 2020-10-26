CALGARY -- The family of a 19-year-old Calgary teen fatally shot at a house party in Penbrooke Meadows two years ago say they are frustrated and desperate for answers.

They’re now offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“We just want somebody to be able to come forward and … just tell us what you saw,” said Ahlam Nadiri, one of Aram Nadiri’s older sisters.

Aram Nadiri was the second youngest of seven siblings in a tight-knit family. On Oct. 24, 2018 he was killed at a home on Pensville Close S.E. just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said Nadiri and the suspect knew each other but two years later, no one has been charged.

“It breaks my heart to know that my brother is gone and we can never see him again but those people get to be out to go and enjoy their lives, be with their family, have fun with their friends, but we are sitting here and suffering every single day,” said Ahlam.

Family members say they told investigators who their brother may have been with that night. He was known to hang out with the wrong crowd and was even shot at a week before his death.

“Due to the amount of information that we have provided to the police, it should not be this hard, it should not have taken this long,” said Awara Nadiri, Aram’s sister.

“I’m not sure if they have followed any of the leads, but we haven’t received any information."

Calgary police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta says they always try and be as transparent as possible."

"Obviously working with families is why we're here and we are doing everything we can to find the truth as well as provide closure for this family,” he said.

Schiavetta says police went through a lengthy process to interview everyone that was identified as being at the home, but those witnesses have been uncooperative.

Police believe people close to Nadiri have the information needed to move the investigation forward.

“What we are requesting is that individuals within our community who were close to the victim, come forward with information as it would be very important to put the context of the evidence collected so far into perspective for us,” said Schiavetta.

He said it's unknown if monetary compensation will encourage those people to come forward. But Schiavetta said he hopes a renewed plea from the family and police will be motivation.

Nadiris’s sisters said the family has already been through so much. They lived in a refugee camp in Iraq before moving to Canada from Iran for a better life. They lost their father to cancer in 2015 and say their miss their younger brother every day.

“It’s been the most painful and worst experience that my family has ever been through every single space that you go in our home you can feel his presence," said Ahlam.

"You know that he was there at some point, making a joke laughing about something, telling us that he loves us from one corner of a room to another."

The family wants people who knew Aram to share positive memories on social media using the hashtag #justiceforaram to remember how many lives he touched.