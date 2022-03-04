Family of Calgary senior killed in fire suing long-term care centre

The loved ones of John Bannatayne, who died as a result of a 2020 care home fire in Calgary, are suing the facility over the alleged negligence and poor training they say contributed to his death.

Bannatayne, who was in his 80s, died in hospital from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide nearly a month after fire broke out in his room at Wentworth Manor in the 5700 block of 14th Avenue S.W. in the early morning hours of April 27, 2020.

Another resident of the long-term care centre, a man in his 70s with severe dementia, was charged with manslaughter after allegedly starting the blaze. The accused died of natural causes without being prosecuted.

The family of Bannatayne hope the lawsuit, which seeks $500,000 in compensation plus legal costs, will prompt change.

"We wanted to get it out there, we wanted to fight this, we want to expose it, we wanted to get people to understand what really happened and why it happened and make people accountable," explained Gavin Bannatyne, John's son.

The Brenda Strafford Foundation, Wentworth Manor's parent company, declined a request for comment from CTV News Calgary.

The retirement and support living dementia care facility houses more than 200 residents.