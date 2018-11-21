On what would have been his 23rd birthday, Colton Crowshoe’s loved ones gathered outside Calgary city hall on Wednesday afternoon to remember the murdered teen and bring attention to the fact his killer has yet to be caught.

In July of 2014, nearly three weeks after Crowshoe went missing, the body of the 18-year-old was located in a retention pond near his home in the northeast neighbourhood of Abbeydale. The Calgary Police Service has deemed his death a homicide but no charges have been laid.

According to his family, new evidence has emerged regarding Crowshoe’s death but the investigation into the matter has stalled.

“We’re doing this in honour and remembrance of Colton and also to let the court system know that we’re still here, we’re not going anywhere and we’re here to remind them that we’re still pushing forward with this investigation,” said Tanya Johnston, Crowshoe’s aunt. “Hopefully the crown prosecutors hear us today and take it into their hearts to accept evidence that has been brought forward into consideration.”

“It’s getting frustrating with this investigation not getting to an end especially when there is evidence. The system is not working with the family.”

Crowshoe’s family continues to claim that his disappearance and death were not properly investigated and they allege that was due to the fact Colton is Indigenous.