Family of Kelly Ross, motorcyclist killed in crash, calls sentencing for drunk driver a 'slap in the face'

Susan White (left) and Ashley Ross said they appreciated the judge's words but would have liked to see a longer sentence to try and deter drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel. Susan White (left) and Ashley Ross said they appreciated the judge's words but would have liked to see a longer sentence to try and deter drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina