Family of Kelly Ross, motorcyclist killed in crash, calls sentencing for drunk driver a 'slap in the face'

A Calgary man convicted in a drunk-driving crash was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, but the family of the victim wanted to see a harsher sentence to send a message to impaired drivers.

Wenieke Thijs will also be prohibited from driving for six years after he is released from jail, a judge ruled Tuesday afternoon.

Thijs admitted to drinking three beers and vodka before the Sept. 23, 2019, crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Kelly Ross.

"I think that our justice system is broken and has failed us," said Ashley Ross, the victim's daughter.

"Four-and-a-half years is a slap in the face when (Thijs) gets to go home after his sentence and be with his family and support them and my dad is never coming home because of this man."

Ross, who was riding his motorcycle, died after being hit by an SUV at the intersection of Peigan Trail and 36 Street S.E.

His wife, Susan White, was driving in a van behind him when the crash occurred.

"It's nothing short of losing everything," White told journalists outside the courthouse following the sentencing.

"I think what happened was no different than any murder. This man (Thijs) made a choice and he ... took a life and ruined the lives of myself, his children, his family," she said.

During sentencing, Justice Barbara Johnston acknowledged Thijs had two prior impaired-driving offences, the most recent being nine years before the deadly crash.

The judge also said Thijs was remorseful and admitted he had been drinking before the collision.

"Before I impose a sentence, I must acknowledge that no sentence I impose can ever make up for the devastating loss of Mr. Ross. No sentence can alleviate the profound pain his family and friends are suffering as a result of his loss," said Johnston.

The family said they appreciated the judge's words but would have liked to see a longer sentence to try and deter drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"I really think these sentences need to be increased to make a real statement that this is just as heinous a crime as any murder," White said.