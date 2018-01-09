The family of a Calgary man who died after his vehicle was hit by an impaired driver four years ago says it's time for the punishment to fit the crime and is appealing to the government to make improvements to impaired driving legislation.

Francis Pesa, 20, suffered serious injuries in a crash on Metis Trail on January 1, 2014 and later died from his injuries.

Kulwinder Singh Chohan had a blood alcohol level that was well over the legal limit when his Dodge Ram truck smashed into Pesa 's car and he was charged with impaired driving causing death.

Chohan pleaded guilty to the charge in 2015 and received a three year sentence but spent just five months behind bars.

Grace Pesa, Francis’ mother, has become a tireless advocate for tougher drunk driving penalties and on Tuesday spoke out about the need to reform impaired driving laws.

“Francis' killer is free. I’ve said it, I am not a vindictive person, what I have been working on and will continue to work on until I die is that this crime should at least have a fitting sentence handed across Canada,” said Pesa. “Since Francis’ death, I have met so many mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends, across Canada and when we are talking to each other and we’re talking about the sentencing, we question each other, why Francis’ got three years, other victims would get two years, two years and a day, two years less a day, sentence served on weekend, sentence served on house arrest, why is there no uniformity in our country?’

She was joined by federal justice critic, Michael Cooper, and MP Len Webber at the press conference.

“Francis was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Cooper. “The fact that Chohan would receive a sentence like three years with only five months behind bars is an outrage. It’s an outrage because it clearly does not match the seriousness and the gravity of the crime committed.”

The group is urging parliament to amend Bill C-46 and says the impaired driving legislation does nothing to strengthen penalties for those who are convicted.

Chohan will complete his sentence this month and will have an opportunity to have his driver’s licence reinstated.

For more on Bill C-46 click HERE.