The body of 39-year-old Aaron Kingma, the Calgarian who was swept away by the Peace River in northern British Columbia in May, has been located.

The father of two had been fishing in the river with friends near Hudson's Hope, B.C. on May 29 when he was swept away by a strong current.

Hundreds of people took part in the ground, aerial and aquatic search for Kingma before it was called off on June 1.

His family confirms his body was found on Wednesday by a family that lives along the river. His body was spotted a short distance from he initially went under.

Kingma is survived by his wife Andrea and his two daughters. Arrangements are underway to bring his body back to Calgary.

The "We miss you Aaron/Daddy" GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $21,000 for the Kingma family.