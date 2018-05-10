Craig and Samantha Toulon have filed a lawsuit against the Calgary Police Service, seeking more than $600,000 in damages, in connection with the police investigation into the death of their four-year-old daughter Avayah in May 2016.

“I need the truth to be known,” said Craig Toulon in an interview with CTV Calgary on Thursday. “The misrepresentation of the facts made by the police still aggravates me to this day.”

According to the allegations outlined in the statement of claim filed on April 30, 2018, members of the Calgary Police Service divulged inaccurate information to the media in connection with the fatal collision. The unconfirmed witness account that was shared allegedly damaged the family’s reputation and contributed to the dropping of charges against the driver who struck Avayah.

The statement of claim names Chief Roger Chaffin, Staff Sergeant Paul Stacy and the Calgary Police Service as defendants.

In the evening hours of May 6, 2016, the Toulon family was returning to their home after spending time near the river. Avayah was crossing the street at the intersection of 79 Street and 47 Avenue N.W. when she was struck by a Ford F150.

In the hours following the crash, police indicated in a release that the suspect vehicle had stopped prior to the collision and that one of Avayah’s parents had waved the truck through the intersection in the moments before the crash.

In October 2017, the Calgary Police Service apologized to the Toulon family and issued a retraction to their initial release. CPS officials stated the witness account that was shared with the media was released without verification.

In their statement of claim, the Toulons referred to the Calgary Police Service’s statements from May 2016 to the press resulted in hatred, ridicule and contempt towards the family.

“The police have apologized for this but I’m still not able to function properly yet,” said Craig Toulon. “Unfortunately, what the police have put out there is still sticking in the public’s mind.”

The statement of claim says the alleged falsehoods released by the CPS were included in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report into Avayah’s death and “as a further result of said negligence, the driver was not convicted of charges”.

The driver of the Ford F150, Tanis Lambert, was charged with careless driving and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The charges were dropped in October 2017 due to conflicting testimony.

In their statement of claim, Craig and Samantha Toulon state they are seeking:

A correction of Avayah’s report of death

$250,000 in damages for the publication of “libelous content and false statements”

$200,000 each for the “aggravation of post-traumatic stress disorder”

$150,000 in aggravated and punitive damages

The Calgary Police Service has not provided comment on the lawsuit filed by the Toulons.

The allegations of the Toulons have not been proven in court.