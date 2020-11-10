CALGARY -- An early morning fire in a southwest neighbourhood resulted in significant damage to a home and displaced one family.

Fire crews were deployed to the 100 block of Silverado Ponds Way S.W shortly before 3 a.m. following reports of a fire.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department encountered heavy smoke and flames emanating from the rear of the two-storey building and the roof.

The residents of the home had escaped unharmed prior to the arrival of firefighters. The family's pet birds remained inside and were rescued by fire crews. No injuries have been reported.

The efforts of crews prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes but the damage to the residence where the fire ignited is extensive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire crews are expected to remain on scene for hours to ensure hotspots don't reignite.