

CTV Calgary Staff





The sister of Calgary man whose remains were found in a wooded area near Waiparous two years after he disappeared made a tearful appeal for answers Wednesday.

Stephanie Lewis, the sister of Jeremy Boisseau, said her family was devastated when he went missing in November 2016 and again when his remains were found in October 2018.

"We loved Jeremy and there isn't a day that passes without our hearts longing for him," she said.

"We miss him very much and so does the rest of our family and friends. When I try to describe to people that ask what my famiyl and myself have been going through during this time, it seems impossible, indescribable. Having to explain to my children that they would never see their uncle again was horrific."

Police say Boisseau was last seen in Calgary in November 2016 and that he was known to frequent the Bridgeland area.

The homicide is believed to have happened at an apartment in the 600 block of 1 Ave N.E. between the late hours of Monday, December 26, 2016 and the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Police have released an image of a 1990, brown, Ford F250 truck that they believe was used to move Boisseau’s body to the Waiparous area.

Lewis said her parents learning he had been killed "was one of the hardest things I have ever witnessed."

"My life is forever changed and not for the better," she said.

"I miss him dearly. My parents miss Jeremy. The range of emotion, the stress, the anxiety, the grief, the not knowing, it is pure torture. Please help us find answers. Please help us find justice for Jeremy."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org