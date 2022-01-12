Family pleads for return of urn taken during southwest Calgary break-in

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to locate a white and gold urn stolen from a southwest home over the holidays.

Between Dec. 23 and 27, 2021, someone broke a residence in the 0-100 block of Aspen Acres Link S.W., while the homeowners were away.

When they returned, the homeowners discovered their black 2012 Kia Sportage SUV had been stolen, along with a number of items from their home, including jewelry and an urn containing the ashes of a family member.

"The loss of the urn has been devastating for the family involved and we are asking anyone with information of its whereabouts to please contact police," read a release.

"The urn is described as white with gold trim."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.