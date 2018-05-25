The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to locate a stolen wheelchair and minivan.

According to police, a silver minivan was stolen from a driveway in the 2700 block of 9 Avenue Southeast, in the community of Albert Park, in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 24.

The silver 2007 Dodge Caravan, with Alberta licence plate BVF 8206, contained a wheelchair, a Tsunami Little Wave XP, that the family’s daughter required for mobility.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the wheelchair or the minivan is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.