A family of four is safe after they managed to escape their home early Sunday morning when it reportedly exploded and caught fire.

The suspected explosion occurred at about 4:00 a.m. in the northwest community of Arbour Lake.

The subsequent fire ended up causing severe damage to the home, garage and two vehicles in the driveway.

Luckily, the occupants, two sons and their parents, managed to escape relatively unharmed.

Neighbours tell CTV News they were awoken by the sound of what they believed were explosions and soon saw the house on fire.

"It was very scary. I couldn't get back to sleep, I was walking around the house because I was worried because I didn't know what the spread of the fire would be. It was worrisome," says Jen Tomkiw, who lives in the area.

Felipe Salinas, who lives at the home with his brother and his parents, says he was awoken by a large bang and got up to see flames all over the front of his home.

The family was soon all up and gathering what they could to escape. Felipe says he went to grab the car keys but saw it was too late.

"The flames were already going over the second car," he said. "I just ran back upstairs to grab all my papers, immigration and all the important stuff."

Agustin, the eldest son of the family, lives outside of the home and was called by his dad early on Sunday morning.

"When I got here, there was six or seven fire trucks on the corner. It was quite a show. I was pretty concerned."

He says his mom was hurt when she was trying to escape the home, but otherwise everyone got out okay.

"She broke both tibia and fibula so she is in the hospital right now getting surgery."

Felipe says the situation has really left him in shock.

"I don't really know if I've processed it; the whole thing."

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but it's believed it started somewhere outside the home.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)