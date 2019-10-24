Rural Albertans are used to living around animals, but one family north of Cochrane says they have had just about enough of the coyotes.

The predators are being drawn in by illegal dumping of animal remains on a road allowance that runs next to the family home.

Walking the roughly 200 metres from the house to the dump site, Sara Seelhof said it looks better than it often does.

“Well, right now the dump site looks like it is mostly cows,” she says.

The remains of the cattle, at least three of them, are old and have mostly been picked clean by scavengers, but it’s not always this way, Seelhof said.

“(They leave) a lot of carcasses, dead animals, legs, heads, whatever hunters leave behind,” she said.

Hunters must legally take all edible meat from anything they kill, but that still leaves the rib cage and pelvis and hides. It’s a good meal for nearby coyotes, and Seelhof said they are getting bolder and more aggressive.

“I find they’ll come right up to the deck by my front door and they’re growling at my dog,” she said. “So it makes me really nervous when I have three little kids at home and I don’t really want to go send them outside.”

She and her family have lived on the property where they board and train horses for the past three years.

Seelhof wouldn’t mind getting rid of the more aggressive coyotes, but neither she nor her husband feel comfortable shooting at them, especially with so many horses around.

She’s called Rocky View County, who said they’d pick up the mess, but then told her they couldn’t find it. She said the county also said it would put signage on its list for the area, but so far that hasn’t happened.

After several calls, Fish and Wildlife officers came by, but didn’t return to pick up the deer and elk bones left by hunters last fall.

“It kind of just gets shuffled around," Seelhof said. "Nobody really wants to do something about this and they just keep sending you to someone else."

The province did not reply to our inquiries and Rocky View County sent a statement saying residents should keep reporting illegal dumping to the county or the RCMP.

Animal remains can be taken to the landfill and as long as you tell staff what you have, they will direct you to the proper place.

Dumping is illegal and can also spread diseases.