Family members and friends are seeking the public’s help after the disappearance of a 25-year-old Calgary man.

Samuel Holuk was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, July 2 at his parent’s home in the northwest community of Scenic Acres.

No one has been able to contact him ever since and say he left his phone and several of his belongings behind.

Holuk is about 5’9” tall (175 cm) and weighs about 160 pounds (73 kg).

He has brown hair and is usually seen wearing glasses.

Police say Holuk has no history of violence to himself or others and no known record of any mental illness.

‪If you have any information regarding Holuk’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the CPS Missing Persons' Line at (403) 428-2250, the CPS non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.