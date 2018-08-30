Family and friends of a man who was found dead inside a Calgary apartment earlier this month gathered outside the Medical Examiner’s office on Thursday in an attempt to raise awareness about the lack of answers and justice in his death.

Darrell Smith, 47, was found dead in an apartment in the 1400 block of 11 Street S.W. on August 12.

An autopsy showed that Smith, a member of the Piikani Nation, died of a drug overdose and therefore officials declared his death non-suspicious.

His family isn’t so sure about the findings and says investigators are ignoring some of the grisly details about his death including the fact that his shirt was ripped up and stained with blood and it appeared that he’d been beaten and stabbed.

Members of his family met outside the Medical Examiner’s office on Thursday afternoon, holding a rally to raise awareness about their inability to get answers in the death.

“My sons were going to dress him and they discovered that his body was all bruised up and that’s where we started. What the heck went on with my son?” said Betty Smith, Darrell’s mother.

She says that despite repeated attempts to uncover details on the situation, officials have not given them the information they’re looking for.

“This coroner’s office said they communicated with us and the city police said they also communicated with us but never got nothing from the coroner’s office and we never heard anything from the Calgary city police. It’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

Sylvia Yellow Face, Darrell’s sister, says the lack of answers in her brother’s death hurts her deeply.

“Why are they treating us like this? On one of our signs we put ‘we are all human beings, we need to be treated equally’. Why Darrell?”

Yellow Face says that Darrell comes from one of the biggest families on the Peigan reserve and his death and subsequent treatment has hurt a lot of people.

“What if we never knew? We would have thought he was still in Calgary instead of John Doe, buried without us knowing. I don’t know what to say. Who can you trust anymore?”

Darrell’s mother says it’s not just her son that she wants to help, but all First Nations people.

“I want answers and another thing that I want is that as First Nations people, to be treated equally in society, not to be swept under the rug when get killed or when we die in the city.”

The Office of the Medical Examiner released the following statement on Thursday afternoon in response to inquiries about the case:

Our thoughts are with the family as they go through this difficult time. Losing a loved one is an extremely traumatic, and often distressing, experience for any family. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) carries out critical work to ensure that families have answers about their loved ones and to help them find closure during one of the most traumatic times of their lives. The OCME, the RCMP and the Calgary police have separately reached out to the family on numerous occasions, prior to today, to try to answer any questions they had, and hopefully alleviate any remaining concerns. The OCME and the Calgary police will continue to be available to the next of kin if they have additional questions or lingering concerns.

The Calgary Police Service says there is nothing about the death that makes them believe it is suspicious in nature but a detective from the Homicide Unit has been directed to review the findings.

