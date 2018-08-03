Several weeks have passed since a serious crash claimed the lives of three members of a Calgary family vacationing in Texas and the survivors, a mother and her two daughters, are on the way to recovery.

The Minhas family was heading southbound on a highway near Amarillo, TX on July 14 when their vehicle entered the northbound lane and then crashed head-on with a transport truck.

Upinderjit Minhas, the driver, Nirmal Mehar Minhas, his mother, and his six-year-old son Mehar Partap Minhas were killed in the crash.

His wife Jasleen and daughters, 10-year-old Mehak and eight-year-old Japleen were sent to hospital in Texas but have since returned to continue their recovery back home in Calgary.

The crash left Mehak with a broken arm and leg as well as spinal injury that have left her paralyzed from the waist down.

The girl is undergoing intensive therapy and a close friend of the family says that it could be months or years before that process is completed.

Japleen and Jasleen are also recovering from their injuries but say that their thoughts are with Mehak.

“Every day, I tell her that she’s my strength and I have faith she’ll be okay. I try to give her strength and faith as much as possible and just believe. I just pray and ask everyone to pray for my daughter, please pray for my daughter,” says Jasleen Minhas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover the costs of medical bills and future costs ahead for their recovery.

A portion of the funds collected will also go to help with the girls’ education. The current total sits at just over $77,000.

(With files from Kathy Le)