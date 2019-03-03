He came to Calgary as an impressive 18-year-old and went on to become the face of the franchise and one of its most decorated players.

Jarome Iginla was given the team’s highest honour on Saturday night ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

His number ‘12’ was raised to the rafters at the arena, joining the two other numbers retired by the team, Lanny McDonald’s number 9 and number 30, belonging to former goaltender Mike Vernon.

The 41-year-old said he was “blessed” to play along such amazing teammates and is honoured to be named among them.

Iginla joined the team in 1996 and went on to play 16 seasons with the team, eight and a half of them as captain.

He recorded 1,095 points in 1,219 regular season games with the Flames.

Fans who attended the game say they wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“He’s the best guy we’ve ever had in this city for hockey,” one fan said.

“Iginla’s a big part of the city and the Flames’ organization,” said fan Alex Aebli. “To see this one last send-off, I’m really excited.”

Aebli added that Iginla also helped him in his own hockey career.

“I used to go to his hockey school that he put on a long time ago when I was a kid. The first time I ever played hockey was there so he taught me how to play.”

Iginla says he is thankful for everyone in Calgary who supported him throughout his career too.

“Thank you to the fans. You were amazing over 16 years, the support was truly amazing to my family and it’s been awesome living here.”

His work off the ice was also honoured at Saturday’s ceremony. Iginla helped raise $800,000 for Kidsport over his career.

(With files from Shaun Frenette)