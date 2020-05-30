LETHBRIDGE -- Visitors to Lethbridge's Farmers' Market noticed a number of changes at the event that were brought in because of the pandemic.

First of all the marketplace, set up at Exhibition Park in Lethbridge, was expanded in order to accommodate for additional entrance and exit points.

Aisles have also been spread out to allow for proper physical distancing between shoppers.

As with many businesses that have relaunched, patrons are also reminded that they may need to wait in line ups before getting inside.

While other events such as Whoop-Up Days have been cancelled altogether, organizers of the Farmers' Market say they're glad to reopen.

"It is a little bit of normalcy to provide to the community," said COO Mike Warkentin.

Businesses that set up shop at the market are also glad to have it up and running.

"Events like this are crucial to see people, talk to them and promote items," said Matthew Odland, owner of Nitro Geek Laser Works.

While shoppers aren't required to wear face masks, officials say they should wear them if they have them.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but priority access is being given to seniors, people with disabilities and vulnerable populations from 9 to 9:30 a.m.