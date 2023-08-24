Fatal 2020 collision fault of driver of stolen vehicle: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) issued a report Thursday on a February, 2020 vehicle chase that resulted in the death of a man, as well as serious injuries to a woman who was struck by a stolen vehicle.

According to ASIRT:

The incident took place around 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2020, when police noticed a black Toyota Sequoia driving at a shopping plaza under construction with its lights off.

Police lingered near the construction site for close to a minute and a half, prompting the Toyota to drive away quickly.

Police followed the vehicle on Country Hills Boulevard N.E., trying to catch up to get a licence plate, but they were only able to get a partial plate.

The Toyota drove with no lights on, and the police car didn't have its emergency lights activated.

On Country Hills Boulevard N.E., the police reached speeds up to 152 km/h, and the Toyota drove at least as fast, in an area with a speed limit of 70 km/h

At the same time, a second vehicle driven by a woman was travelling north on Metis Trail N.E. where it entered the intersection of Metis Trail and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. on a green light.

The Toyota drove through a red light, hitting the second vehicle in the intersection. At the time of the crash, the woman was driving 47 km/h, while the Toyota was travelling at least 126 km/h.

Police officers advised dispatch there was a collision 49 seconds after doing a licence plate check.

The driver of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle. EMS and Calgary Fire Department provided emergency care, but the man died on scene.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries, including two vertebrae fractures, a hip fracture, a rib fracture and a wrist fracture, in addition to a concussion and whiplash.

She stayed in hospital for a week and had surgery on her hip fracture, leaving her with permanent mobility issues and pain.

Police confirmed that the Toyota had been stolen.

Police vehicle lights were not activated until after the crash.

The incident originally started with suspicious behaviour on the construction site, however before officers could determine the Toyota was stolen, it became a Traffic Safety Act matter.

The officers acted lawfully in pursuing the vehicle but there is always a risk in doing so and ASIRT believes they compounded the matter by not engaging their emergency lights, which would have alerted other vehicles in the area that something was going on.

The report determined that the collision was the result of the driver's dangerous driving. The issues of the officers' pursuit, it said, "are best addressed through CPS disciplinary processes."