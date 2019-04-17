Wednesday afternoon's head-on crash in the city's southeast has claimed one life and sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Peigan Trail near 52 Street S.E. shortly after 4:00 p.m. following a head-on collision involving a car and and SUV.

One male was pronounced dead on scene. The age and identity of the deceased have not been released.

EMS officials confirm a paramedic crew transported one woman to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition with injuries considered minor. According to the Calgary Police Service, the drivers were the lone occupants of their respective vehicles.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Peigan Trail were closed between 36 Street and 52 Street for several hours. The road reopened to traffic just after 10:00 p.m.