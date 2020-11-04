Advertisement
Fatal collision closes section of Hwy. 3 south of Medicine Hat
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:36AM MST
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash south of Medicine Hat.
CALGARY -- A section of Highway 3 south of Medicine Hat has been closed as police investigate a fatal collision that happened near Range Road 63 Wednesday morning.
Redcliff RCMP along with the Cypress County Fire Department and highways maintenance crews from Volker Stevin are on scene.
No other information is available.