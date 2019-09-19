Fatal collision in southeast Calgary leaves one dead
CTV News Calgary
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:44PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:45PM MDT
A motorcyclist has been confirmed deceased following an accident that took place Thursday at Midlake Blvd and Midpark Blvd S.E.
The incident took place around 6:26 p.m., when police received a call about a collision between a mini-van and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was a male, in his 30's, who was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.
There was no information about the condition of the other driver.
This is a developing story...