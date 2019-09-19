

CTV News Calgary





A motorcyclist has been confirmed deceased following an accident that took place Thursday at Midlake Blvd and Midpark Blvd S.E.

The incident took place around 6:26 p.m., when police received a call about a collision between a mini-van and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was a male, in his 30's, who was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

There was no information about the condition of the other driver.

This is a developing story...