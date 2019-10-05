Fatal collision involving train being investigated
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a train that happened west of Deerfoot Trail in the city's north end.
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 6:55PM MDT
The incident happened west of Deerfoot Trail between Beddington Trail and Country Hills Boulevard.
Calgary EMS confirmed one person was killed.
It is unknown if the incident is criminal.