Police are at the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 2, north of the city, and are rerouting traffic around the scene.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on the highway between a pickup truck and semi-tractor trailer unit at about 1:30 a.m.

EMS officials say both vehicles were engulfed in flame when they arrived and confirm that one person died on scene.

Two people in the transport truck were uninjured and did not request medical assistance.

Northbound traffic from East Lake Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard is being detoured and drivers can expect delays if travelling in the area.

Police are investigating.

More to come…