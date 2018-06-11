Police shut down part of Crowchild Trail on Monday morning to investigate a crash that killed one person and sent a second to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to Crowchild Trail N.W., near Charleswood Drive, just before midnight on Sunday for reports of a crash.

Police say a truck was travelling southbound when it veered off of the road and collided with a tree.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if alcohol or speed were involved.