Fatal crash on highway near Okotoks under investigation
Police tell CTV News at least one person has died in a rollover crash north of Okotoks Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:12AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:58AM MST
CALGARY – A highway south of the City of Calgary was shut down for a number of hours after a fatal single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of Northridge Drive and Banister Gate in Okotoks, at about 2:30 a.m.
EMS confirm to CTV News that one person was killed in a single vehicle rollover. They were the only occupant in the car.
511 Alberta say the incident closed Highway 2A in both directions but the closure has since been lifted.
Okotoks RCMP say northbound traffic as rerouted past the scene for the duration of the incident.
Drivers are also asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
There is no information on the cause of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.