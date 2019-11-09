CALGARY – A highway south of the City of Calgary was shut down for a number of hours after a fatal single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of Northridge Drive and Banister Gate in Okotoks, at about 2:30 a.m.

EMS confirm to CTV News that one person was killed in a single vehicle rollover. They were the only occupant in the car.

511 Alberta say the incident closed Highway 2A in both directions but the closure has since been lifted.

Update: NB Hwy2A btwn Milligan Dr and 338 Ave E, MVC is now clear. (10:02am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2019

Okotoks RCMP say northbound traffic as rerouted past the scene for the duration of the incident.

Drivers are also asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

There is no information on the cause of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.