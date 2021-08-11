CALGARY -- A late morning collision on the Trans-Canada Highway involving a semi and a five-tonne truck has left multiple people dead and prompted officials to close a section of the highway to traffic.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to RCMP, westbound traffic is being detoured to Highway 1A via Morley Road.

EMS officials confirm multiple people are dead as a result of the crash and another three patients have been transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.

RCMP has not provided an expected time for the reopening of the section of highway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details are confirmed.