Fatal crash on Tsuut'ina Trail not result of excess speed, impairment: CPS

Investigators say Tuesday afternoon's fatal crash on the southwest leg of Calgary's ring road was not the result of speeding or impaired driving.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Tsuut'ina Trail, near the 90th Avenue Southwest overpass, shortly after 1 p.m. as a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado left the road, crossed the dirt median and struck two bridge support columns.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say excess speed, alcohol or drugs are not believed to have played roles in the deadly crash.

The investigation into the crash continues and members of the CPS traffic section are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the unit at 403-266-1234.



