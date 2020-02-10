CALGARY -- One person is dead and another is in hospital following an early morning crash at the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and Métis Trail Northeast.

Calgary police responded to the intersection shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday after a silver pickup truck and a black SUV collided. The drivers were the lone occupants of each vehicle.

Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead. Police say the deceased had been ejected from one of the vehicles.

The other person was transported by ambulance to hospital and is in stable condition according to Calgary EMS.

The intersection has been closed while the CPS reconstruction unit investigates the cause of the collision. It’s not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved or if icy road conditions played a factor.

The investigation is ongoing and Country Hills Boulevard at Metis Trail is expected to be closed for several hours.