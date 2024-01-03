Fatal crash shuts down highway near Beiseker, Alta.

RCMP, along with emergency crews, are at the scene of a crash north of Calgary that's killed at least one person.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Airdrie RCMP were called to Highway 9 at Range Road 252 near Beiseker.

There are no details on how many vehicles were involved, but police confirmed to CTV News that at least one person has died.

"Traffic is being diverted in both directions," police said in a news release.

"Officers anticipate remaining on scene for several hours while emergency services respond and police investigate."

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…