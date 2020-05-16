Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down northbound Macleod Trail at 39th
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 5:01PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, May 16, 2020 5:36PM MDT
A motorcycle crash has shut down northbound Macleod Trail at 39th St S.E.
CALGARY -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash of a motorcycle at Macleod Trail at 39th Street S.E.
The incident took place Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m.
The man driving the bike was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he died.
It was a single vehicle crash.
Macleod Trail northbound was shut down because of the incident. Southbound traffic on Macleod Trail is open.