CALGARY -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash of a motorcycle at Macleod Trail at 39th Street S.E.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m.

The man driving the bike was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he died.

Macleod Trail northbound was shut down because of the incident. Southbound traffic on Macleod Trail is open.