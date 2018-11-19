In an effort to reduce the likelihood of another fatal trespassing incident, WinSport has accepted the recommendations of a fatal inquiry and made improvements to its sliding track and the surrounding area.

In February 2016, 17-year-old twins brothers Evan and Jordan Caldwell joined six of their friends and attempted to slide down the track on toboggans outside the park’s regular hours of operations. The brothers crashed into a dividing gate along the track and their injuries proved fatal.

The intention of the fatality inquiry is to prevent similar incidents from occurring rather than assign blame.

In Justice Margaret Keelaghan’s report to the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, she outlined the safety measures that were in place at the time of the fatal crash as well as the steps WinSport had taken to improve safety following the Caldwell brothers’ deaths.

Keelaghan confirmed that surveillance cameras were in place in February 2016 but they were not monitored at all times and the footage was used primarily as evidence in the event an offence was committed.

Since the fatal crash, WinSport has conducted an audit of its safety procedures and reviewed the training staff members receive. A taller chain link fence and gates were installed at the top of each of the tracks start houses and the gates are now locked when the track is not in use. Larger signs have been posted along the perimeter fencing warning of the potential for death or injury and start houses are now patrolled by security at least three times each night.

Dale Oviatt, WinSport’s senior manager of communications and stakeholder engagement, issued the following statement on Monday afternoon regarding the findings of the fatality inquiry.

WinSport would like to thank Judge Keelaghan for the time she has dedicated to the fatality inquiry and her final report. We appreciated the opportunity to participate in the inquiry.

We have reviewed Judge Keelaghan’s report and accept all of her recommendations. We confirm that we have implemented or will be implementing all of the recommendations in the report.

Once again, all of us at WinSport want to offer our thoughts to the families affected by this tragic incident.

Among Keelaghan’s recommendations, WinSport is encouraged to consider adopting infrared technology that would notify security of an intrusion, to install additional cameras at the Hill Road gates, and to include the penalties for trespassing on the warning signs.

Jason and Shaun Caldwell, Evan and Jordan’s parents, released the following statement on Monday in which they thanked Justice Keelaghan for her report into their sons’ deaths.

“t has been meaningful to have this incident reviewed from both a factual and objective point of view. More importantly, we are grateful for the consideration that was given to the human element of this tragedy. These deaths were extremely traumatic for everyone.

We extend our gratitude to all involved in the inquiry process that the proceedings did not become contentious. Nothing can compensate for the loss of our sons, but we feel that the planned and future protections being implemented by Winsport are fitting and appropriate.”