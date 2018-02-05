A fatality inquiry began on Monday into the death of a little girl who suffered blunt force injuries while at a local dayhome in 2012.

Mackenzy Woolfsmith was critically injured at a home on Elgin Heath S.E. on May 2, 2012 and died from her injuries the next day.

An autopsy determined that the 21-month-old died from multiple, blunt force trauma.

Caitlin Jarosz was charged with second-degree murder in the toddler’s death and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November of 2015.

Jarosz was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and was granted day parole last December.

The inquiry is being held in provincial court this week and will make recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.