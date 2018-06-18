A non-criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death of 16-year-old Tyla Rain Rose Chipaway in March of 2015 to determine possible steps that could potentially prevent similar tragedies.

In the early morning hours of March 18, 2015, the teenager was lying in the middle of a lane of 16 Avenue Northeast, near 5 Street, when an oncoming taxi cab drove over her.

Stanislaw Maguder, the driver of the cab, failed to remain at the scene and ran several red lights after hitting Chipaway. Dashcam footage from cameras on the vehicle Maguder was driving showed the collision as well as Maguder's reaction.

The presiding judge during the criminal trial concluded it was unlikely that Maguder could have avoided striking the teen given her dark clothing and the fact she was lying on the ground. The cab driver was sentenced to eight months in jail for his role in the hit-and-run and was prohibited from driving for 18 months.

Chipaway was pronounced dead at the scene by officials and a toxicology report confirmed her blood alcohol concentration was 0.21.

The fatality inquiry into the incident was required as, at the time of her death, Chipaway was in the care of Child and Family Services. The inquiry is slated to end Thursday and is scheduled to include testimony from the medical examiner’s office, children services worker and Maguder.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu