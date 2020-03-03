CALGARY -- A father and daughter from Olds, Alta. are facing numerous charges after a traffic stop led to RCMP seizing cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and LSD from a vehicle.

Members of the Airdrie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted the stop on the QEII Highway, north of Airdrie, about 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 14.

That led to a search of the vehicle, where police seized:

81.5 grams of cocaine

34.7 grams of methamphetamine

7.8 grams of Fentanyl

55 tabs of LSD or "Acid"

Approximately 220 mixed prescription pills



Kayla Jade Dougan, 21, of Olds, is facing eight charges, including:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of failing to comply with release order condition

Lee Scott Dougan, 48, of Olds, is facing six charges, including:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Kayla was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on March 4.

Her father, Lee, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 19.

Olds is about 96 kilometres north of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.