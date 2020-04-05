CALGARY -- The Father Lacombe Care Centre says it has received the all clear and is no longer in COVID-19 outbreak status, which was due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

The southeast Calgary care centre said there are currently no positive cases of COVID-19 in staff or residents at the facility.

The outbreak status was declared at Father Lacombe on March 28.

The staff member who tested positive is now clear of the virus and allowed to return to work, the facility said.

According to Alberta Health Services, for a health-care worker to return to work after testing positive for the virus, they must be free of symptoms or pass 14 days since the onset of symptoms, whichever is longer.

They are not tested again for the virus.

"Staff who have even slight or subtle symptoms should not go back to work early but wait until all symptoms are entirely resolved before returning to work, even if this is past the 14-day mark," said Dr. Thomas Bouchard, medical director of the Father Lacombe Care Centre.