Dale Hird, the father of Lukas Strasser-Hird, has created a petition requesting changes to the justice system after a man who was convicted of murdering Hird’s 18-year-old son was granted bail less than a year after being found guilty and receiving a life sentence.

“We want to highlight that giving bail to a convicted and sentenced murderer is not in the public’s interest and it undermines the public’s confidence and that petition we’re starting will show that,” explained Hird.

The idea for the petition came to Hird after witnessing the recent public outrage that surfaced after Terri-Lynne McClintic, convicted of murdering eight-year-old Torri Stafford in Ontario, was transported from prison to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan to continue serving her life sentence. The move sparked an outcry from the public and Public Safety Minister Ralph Gooddale implemented changes to Canada’s policy. Earlier this month, McClintic was relocated to a prison in Edmonton.

“I sat back and I watched the public’s outrage at things that go on in the justice system and people don’t really know about it,” explained Hird.

Assmar Shlah was convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for his role in the fatal 2013 attack on Lukas Strasser-Hird outside a nightclub in Calgary’s Beltline. Shlah was sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 12 years. After four unsuccessful bail hearings, Shlah was successful in securing bail and, according to Hird, he has been out on bail since December 2017.

“We’re just hoping to raise awareness and we believe the public is not okay with this,” said Hird. “Everybody I’ve talked to either is outraged or didn’t know this could even be a possibility and then they’re outraged.”

“I would ultimately like to see no bail because other families are going to have to go through this and I know families that are going through stuff like this. It’s heart wrenching, it’s like the victim’s family is irrelevant. Here’s another chance to try and get away with it.”

In its first four days, the online petition – Assmar Shlah, convicted murderer of Lukas Strasser, needs to go back behind bars- has garnered more than 1,700 signatures. Hird plans to present his petition to Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer as well as Conservative MPs Lisa Raitt and Michelle Rempel.

“It’s unreal. It’s like we don’t matter,” said Hird. “I’m making sure that people know we matter and I appreciate everybody’s support.”

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette