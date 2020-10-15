CALGARY -- The father of a man found suffering fatal gunshots wounds in a southeast neighbourhood one year ago says his son deserves justice and is calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Matthew David Maniago, 29, was found suffering multiple gunshots wounds in the 100 block of Mt. Aberdeen Manor S.E. — in the community of McKenzie Lake — about 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019. He died at the scene.

At the time, police called it a targeted shooting and that Maniago did not live in the area. Police would not say what they think he was doing there.

“Without Matthew, there is a void that exists at every family gathering, every holiday, and throughout every day,” said his father, Bob Maniago, in a statement.

“Matthew deserves justice and we are begging anyone who knows anything to please come forward. As a family we need closure and we are desperate for answers.

“We cannot go on knowing that there might be someone out there who can help us understand what happened. Our family is forever changed, forever damaged and we will forever suffer."

On Thursday, police said surveillance footage from the area shows two vehicles, a blue 2017 Nissan Maxima and a white 2007 to 2009 Honda CRV, that are believed to be involved.

“The blue Nissan Maxima was stolen from a residence in Wentworth two weeks prior to the shooting and was recovered by investigators at the scene,” police said in a release.

“The white Honda CRV is believed to have been stolen during a break-and-enter in Douglasdale the day before the shooting occurred. Police have not yet recovered this vehicle and are looking for the public’s help to locate it.”

Investigators believed the vehicles may have been seen in the southwest community of Killarney prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.