Faulty power cord cause of $150K Lethbridge garage fire: investigators

A faulty electrical power cord from a portable space heater was behind a garage fire on the west side of Lethbridge Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., 21 Lethbridge fire crew members from four stations responded to reports of a single-car garage on fire on the 700 block of Columbia Boulevard West.

The blaze was brought under control by fire crews. No one was injured.

Estimated damage to the garage, house and vehicles was $150,000.

An investigation deemed the fire accidental, with the cause being catastrophic failure of an electrical power cord from an older portable space heater.

The garage was determined to be unsalvageable and will be demolished.

The Fire Prevention Bureau reminds Lethbridge residents that colder temperatures may cause appliances like portable space heaters to stay on longer than intended, causing a greater demand of power than they're designed to handle. Please use them intermittently.