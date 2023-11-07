FearIsNotLove enhances work to assist men with mental health and relationships

A Calgary shelter that devotes itself to helping those fleeing from domestic violence and abuse is hoping to "change the conversation," about the topic by expanding its services to anyone who needs them.

FearIsNotLove, formerly known as the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, announced it has launched new online resources for men needing to access supports.

Beginning Nov. 7, men seeking supports can access help via a text-based crisis support chat.

"The online text-based chat offers another option for those seeking support or information, and is a flexible and accessible way to resources and reaching out to a helping professional," the organization wrote in a statement.

FearIsNotLove says it has been working to support men in relationships with the launch of Men& in November 2021.

"Men& supports men looking for help to improve their own mental health and close relationships with an online resource that offers trusted, accessible support, information, and resources for the complex mental and relational health challenges men face," it said.

The online chat is operated in conjunction with FearIsNotLove's men's resource line, 1-833-327-MENS (6367), which is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The other supports Men& offers are online toolkits where users can access informative scenarios to help them with their mental health and relationship struggles.

Other topics include managing anxiety, life transitions, conflict in relationships, goal setting and depression.

FearIsNotLove says it has connected more than 2,000 men with the resources and supports they need since Men& was established.