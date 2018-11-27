Several hundred people gathered outside the TELUS convention centre where Finance Minister Bill Morneau was speaking to Calgary business leaders on Tuesday afternoon.

Morneau took part in an armchair discussion at an event hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

He talked about the ‘enormous challenge’ in Alberta and said that the feds are ‘working diligently’ to address the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal to halt approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Morneau said that ‘there is acute anxiety’ about the financial situation in Alberta and that the federal government needs to listen and work with the energy industry.

More to come…