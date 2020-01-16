CALGARY -- The federal finance minister is holding preliminary 2020 budget consultations Thursday in Calgary.

Bill Morneau will have a roundtable discussion hosted by the Business Council of Alberta at the Hyatt Regency. The meeting is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.

Morneau says he will discuss government priorities such as fighting climate change, growing the economy and efforts to strengthen the middle class. Also top of mind is a continuation of work toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and keeping Canadians safe and healthy.

So far, Morneau’s federal books are oriented to show a deficit this fiscal year of $26.6 billion, which is $6.8 billion deeper than originally planned.

Thursday’s meeting will also likely address how the City of Calgary and the province plan to have their needs met in the budget.

Morneau has reportedly sent Alberta’s fiscal stabilization demands to his officials for an analysis.

Alberta’s UCP government is demanding $2.5 billion to help cover provincial revenue losses of more than $6.9 billion.

The $2.5-billion ask, however, would be based on abolishing the stabilization maximum cap, currently set at $60 per person. That payment amount is based on provincial population and not actual loss.

Some provincial officials now feel Ottawa could provide a substantial payment, but potentially make it conditional on Alberta using the funds for specific purposes.

Premier Jason Kenney recently told BNN Bloomberg, “if they do give us those additional transfers that we deserve, objectively, then we would put that money to work, to try and get people back to work and job creation programs like, for example, remediating abandoned wells in the oil fields.”

In 2016, Morneau formally announced a maximum “fiscal stabilization” payment of $251.4 million to Alberta.