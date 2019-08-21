Federal Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi will be in Sherwood Park on Wednesday morning to discuss progress on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Ottawa gave the expansion a second lease on life in June, nine months after the federal court of appeal ripped up the original approval.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said shovels could be in the ground as early as this summer.

Some introductory work on the project began moving ahead earlier this month after the company in charge was given permission to build some temporary sites along the route.

TMX says the sites in Kamloops, Merritt, Hope and Abbotsford will be stockpiles for pipe and other materials needed for construction.

Back in June, the company told the National Energy Board that it needed to begin construction by Aug. 5 to avoid further delays by missing the current season.

Sohi is ischeduled to speak at a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, the province’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage blamed a lack of pipeline capacity for extending the curtailment of oil production until December 2020.

Savage announced that the base limit for curtailment will increase from 10,000 barrels per day to 20,000 barrels per day this fall. The move will reduce the number of producers impacted by the curtailment from 29 to 16.

The previous NDP Government instituted the curtailment in January of this year to relieve Alberta's surplus oil reserves.