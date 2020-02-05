CARSELAND -- Scott Banda, the CEO of Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), is visiting the community of Carseland, southeast of Calgary, Wednesday as a blockade continues to restrict access to a fuel terminal.

Union members have been on the picket line for nearly two weeks, setting up metal fences and blocking all access with large moving trucks. They are fighting to keep their pension pay and worker rights.

FCL released a letter on Nov. 30, 2019 stating that they are committed to a fair deal. The company said its unionized workers, on average, earn a base wage of $104,000 per year, an amount that rises to $123,000 with overtime.

"In our proposed deal to Unifor, we are offering a wage increase of 11.75% over four years," reads the letter.

A court injunction hearing be held in Calgary Wednesday afternoon. FCL is hoping to see the blockade, that they call illegal, come down.

Banda addressed reporters earlier this week in Regina calling for Unifor to remove the blockades. "Unifor, I’m calling on you to end these illegal blockades and get back to the bargaining table for as long as it takes to get our people back to work."

More than 750 union workers were locked out of Regina’s refinery plant on Dec. 5, 2019.

The dispute, which has spilled into Alberta, saw both sides return to the bargaining table last Friday. FCL says talks broke down after 12 hours.

Local farmers and ranchers were allowed into the cardlock terminal on Sunday after union members temporarily moved the fences to allow them access to fill up.