CALGARY -- Dozens of Unifor members from across the country are on the picket line outside the Co-Op cardlock fuel station in Carseland.

760 members were locked out of the Federated Co-operators Limited refinery in Regina on December 5th, 2019.

Union members are on the picket line fighting for pension pay, something the company was possibly looking at changing.

Blockades and metal fences have since been set up in Carseland preventing trucks from entering the facility.

“We saw a lot of aggressive behaviour on the part of a lot of truckers trying to cross the line at speed, ” said Gavin McGarrigle, Western Regional Director for Unifor. "There were death threats issued.

“We’re here now," he added, "and we’re not going anywhere.”

FCL executive Vice President Vic Huard said the impasse has been frustrating.

“These are illegal tactics,"said Huard. "This is a full blockade.”

“This is frankly dangerous," Huard added, "and in the case of Carseland, our trucks are in and out of that site, deliver fuel to communities across southern Alberta and into B.C. and those communities.”

Last week in Regina, 13 picketers were charged with mischief.

Two court injunctions were put in place, one where a judge had previously fined Unifor for violating the length of time they could hold up traffic into the refinery.

Local resident Jennifer Wiebe believes her community is caught in the middle of this dispute, which is having an impact on local farmers.

“We don’t like to leave town,"said Wiebe. "That's why we moved out here, so we can be a tight little unit here.”

Wiebe said farmers and residents who use cardlock do so to help with budgeting for their business.

She says people are having to haul their equipment to Strathmore to fill up, nearly 30 kilometres away.

“(Then you have to) drive the next one up, unless you’ve got a tank, but not everyone has that,” said Wiebe.

Both sides want to get back to the table and will be meeting in Saskatchewan late Monday afternoon.

”We’re not going to go to the table under siege,” said Huard.