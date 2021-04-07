CALGARY -- The federal government has announced $12.5 million in funding for a two-building, 120-unit seniors complex in Temple.

The development in the northeast neighbourhood will consist of the Templemont Care Centre —an affordable, 70-unit supportive living facility for seniors — and Templemont Place, a 50-unit affordable housing complex for low-income seniors.

The buildings are being developed by Trinity Place Foundation of Alberta. The not-for-profit organization will also operate the facility.

The two buildings, located at 9 Templemont Circle N.E., are being constructed simultaneously and will share an underground parking garage.