The federal government has announced plans to bring men and boys into the fight for gender equality.

Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, was in Calgary on Friday to award $562,000 in funding to four organizations.

Monsef says the money goes toward laying a foundation for its promised strategy.

“Everyone has a part to play in advancing gender equality,” she said in a statement released to CTV News.

“That’s why the Government of Canada has been expanding its work to fall in support from men, boys, and people of all gender identities and expressions, who also feel the impact of harmful, outdated gender stereotypes and have a role in ensuring we have safe workplaces, healthy relationships and supportive communities.”

Four groups will receive money, including the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) which will get $212,000 to promote sports figures as role models of gender-based violence and healthy masculinity working with the Canadian Football League in the lead up to the 2019 Grey Cup.

CEO Jan Reiner says the funding will provide young men view gender equality different

“We believe in a world free from violence,” she said in a statement.

“We’re taking important steps with men and boys to redefine and reimagine what masculinity can be and to promote healthy relationships based on equality and mutual respect.

Catalyst Canadawill receive $100,000 for programs to encourage men to support workplace inclusion and become “disruptors of sexism in the workplace.”

A group called FOXY will get $125,000 for education programs aimed at helping Indigenous youth in the Northwest Territories.

Next Gen Men, a University of Calgary group to promote positive masculinity, will get $125,000 to build what they call “pro-feminist male leaders,” that will engage with feminist and women’s groups on gender equality.

Along with the announcement, a federal report summarizing months of cross-country consultations was also unveiled.

More than 200 participants nationwide have their expertise with a focus on how men and boys could unlearn what the government calls harmful ‘outdated gender stereotypes.’

The report titled, Calling Men In - What We Heard: Report from the Roundtables on Engaging Men and Boys to Advance Gender Equality, includes themes of identifying persistent behaviours, challenging negative norms, building networks and accountability.

The report also calls for role model programs to encourage young men to support gender equality and create safe spaces, especially in schools, for discussion.

The Liberal government has committed $1.8 million over two years to develop an engagement strategy for men and boys in its promotion for gender equality.