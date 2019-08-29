Feds commit $1.4M to festivals and arts organizations in Calgary and southern Alberta
The Calgary Centre for Performing Arts was one of the 36 recipients of the federal government's funding announcement on August 29, 2019
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 1:16PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 29, 2019 2:15PM MDT
The federal government has pledged more than $1.4 million in funding to be split amongst 36 organizations throughout southern Alberta to encourage the arts and culture.
Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Centre, announced the funding pledge Thursday in the lobby of the Jack Singer Concert Hall. The funds are being provided through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage (BCAH) and Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) programs.
"It’s a pleasure to announce our government’s continued support for arts and culture in Calgary and southern Alberta, especially during Calgary Pride," said Hehr in a statement released Thursday. "Alberta’s creative scene is among the most unique and exciting in Canada. We know that investing in artists, performances and festivals bolsters our economy and strengthens civic pride. I’m proud that this funding will keep helping organizations throughout the province grow and flourish."
Projects slated to receive funding through the BCAH program include:
- Globalfest - $102,500
- Beakerhead - $94,000
- Sled Island - $53,500
- Calgary Pride 2019 - $41,200
- Calgary International Film Festival - $37,400
- Mexifest - $37,000
- Beltline Community Garden Festival - $33,000
- Carifest - $15,000
CAPF funding has been earmarked for several organizations including:
- One Yellow Rabbit Theatre Association - $170,500
- The Banff Centre - $137,500
- Folk Festival Society of Calgary – $132,000
- Calgary Centre for Performing Arts - $104,500
- Wordfest - $77,000
- Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre - $52,800
- Medicine Hat Jazz Society – $33,000
"This is an investment in artists and the artistic community of Calgary," said Hehr following the announcement. "Organizations that share our stories and connect our lives."