The federal government has pledged more than $1.4 million in funding to be split amongst 36 organizations throughout southern Alberta to encourage the arts and culture.

Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary-Centre, announced the funding pledge Thursday in the lobby of the Jack Singer Concert Hall. The funds are being provided through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage (BCAH) and Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF) programs.

"It’s a pleasure to announce our government’s continued support for arts and culture in Calgary and southern Alberta, especially during Calgary Pride," said Hehr in a statement released Thursday. "Alberta’s creative scene is among the most unique and exciting in Canada. We know that investing in artists, performances and festivals bolsters our economy and strengthens civic pride. I’m proud that this funding will keep helping organizations throughout the province grow and flourish."

Projects slated to receive funding through the BCAH program include:

Globalfest - $102,500

Beakerhead - $94,000

Sled Island - $53,500

Calgary Pride 2019 - $41,200

Calgary International Film Festival - $37,400

Mexifest - $37,000

Beltline Community Garden Festival - $33,000

Carifest - $15,000

CAPF funding has been earmarked for several organizations including:

One Yellow Rabbit Theatre Association - $170,500

The Banff Centre - $137,500

Folk Festival Society of Calgary – $132,000

Calgary Centre for Performing Arts - $104,500

Wordfest - $77,000

Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre - $52,800

Medicine Hat Jazz Society – $33,000

"Calgary today is a thriving mosaic of cultures and communities, each with their own unique, and powerful, contribution to the city’s soul," said Greg Epton, Arts Common's Chief Development Officer and interim co-CEO. "Arts are what make a city worth living in and our programs here at Arts Commons wouldn’t be possible without the support of the federal government through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding allows us to bring performers from all corners of the world onto our stages."

"This is an investment in artists and the artistic community of Calgary," said Hehr following the announcement. "Organizations that share our stories and connect our lives."