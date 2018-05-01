The federal government has altered its stance and admitted there is currently a backlog in the processing of permanent residency applications from Iranian-Canadians.

In late March, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says he was unaware of any delays in the permanent residency application process save for unique individual cases where extended security checks were required.

Iranians across the country believe they are being discriminated against and they have pressured the government to take action on the matter. Immigration Canada states the average processing time for a permanent residency card is 57 days but many Iranian-Canadians have been waiting upwards of three years for a response to their application. The frustrated applicants have been sharing their plight on social media using the hashtag #DelayedIranianApplications.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has since admitted that there is a backlog in the process as background checks involving Iran have proven laborious.

“We don’t have the on-the-ground consular services in Iran to be able to pursue the security issues and get the information that we need,” said Goodale in Regina on Friday. “We are working on the backlog as rapidly as we can including making increased staff available to try to do the processing.”

In 2012, the Harper government closed the Canadian embassy in Iran. Goodale says the federal government is work with other countries that do have consulates in Iran to assist with security checks.

Members of the Iranian community estimate there are currently 600 Iranian-Canadians currently in the processing queue and the lack of a response on their application limits their career opportunities and ability to travel.

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette